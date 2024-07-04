What you can expect from Baltimore's Inner Harbor on the 4th of July

BALTIMORE — This year’s 4th of July celebration will feature the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra again for the third time, but there is another special element they are adding, and with the excitement around the holiday this year, there will be more security as well.

“I mean its loud its active, it’s pretty they get the whole sky right here lit up. It's pretty. You can sit here, look at the water, chill with some friends, stuff like that, but it’s fun out here, though," says Tyler Starks.

That is how Tyler Starks describes his experience down at the Inner Harbor during the Fourth of July.

WMAR caught up with him while he was working a frozen desert stand.

He says he is hoping the large crowds this weekend will be good for business.

“We're definitely going to have more traffic. We just have to make sure our stuff doesn’t melt like that. We have a freezer in there, but sometimes with a heat wave, it may overwhelm it, but we’re going to be good," says Starks.

Other people are excited to see the fireworks; they say although there will be a lot of people out, there are also many spots to enjoy a view of the show.

“Its like mainly crowded, and I would prefer to go on the hill so you can get a better view and stay away from some of the fireworks," says Zyon Campbell.

Not only are people getting fireworks, but live music as well.

“We are amplifying our concert all around the Inner Harbor, so even if you are set up on Federal Hill or if you are around the promenade, you should be able to hear the sounds of the symphony," says Allison Burr-Livingstone.

This year the show has another new element, a drone show, similar to the one at the Inner Harbor on New Year’s Eve.

Allison Burr-Livingstone says the orchestra will be playing during the fireworks and drone show, adding a new level to the experience.

“It's all about timing, right because it’s a live orchestra show so we attempt to start on time. The conductor has the job of keeping the orchestra on pace, but sometimes things happen and the fireworks go off at 9:30, whether we are ready to or not," says Burr-Livingstone.

Since there will be large crowds at the inner harbor, Baltimore City Police have stepped up security for the weekend.

A statement from the department says:

“The department will have enhanced deployment in the downtown and harbor area, and at multiple places around the city throughout independence day and the holiday weekend.” Baltimore City Police Department

While people are optimistic about it, they worry if the increased presence will ensure a safe night.

“They 120% going to have a heightened level of security, whether or not it will work, that's a different story because you can’t control everybody," says Tyler Starks.

Click here for a full list of locations for 4th of July Firework shows.