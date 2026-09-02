What a former Lord & Taylor became: Inside Anne Arundel County's first Big Picture high school

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A former Lord & Taylor department store at Annapolis Mall has been transformed into New Village Academy, a free tuition Big Picture high school and the first of its kind in Anne Arundel County.

The school was built around a single question, according to founding Principal Romey Pittman.

"Really the question we just started with was what should be different about high school," Pittman said.

That question led Pittman to create an academy with an emphasis on a different approach to learning.

"The statistics say that three quarters of kids love school in elementary school by high school less than a quarter do and its kind of devastating," Pittman said.

Although the school has only been open for just over a week, some students say they already feel a difference.

"One thing I've noticed since the beginning of school is that I focus more here than I would focus over there. Over there was like just so packed and everything like you wouldn't think about it. The thirty minutes was not for me because I would actually like to get to go up to every single teacher and get help from them," one student said.

Kimberly Gomez Posada, who previously attended Annapolis High School, said she is excited about the unique opportunities at New Village Academy — particularly its internship program.

"Mostly the internships, I am going towards the internships. I really want to go out into the real world instead of just being in class and sitting down there," Gomez Posada said.

Beyond internships, the school allows students to create their own navigation plan, giving them control over how they learn. The academy also offers project-based learning and skills workshops designed to help students maximize their potential individually and as a class.

"We are given more trust and we are given more freedom and those are two pillars that really drive everything," a student said.

The school's location inside Annapolis Mall also gives students direct access to the surrounding community and local businesses.

"What we do have to offer is that were in it, were in the action and students are learning from the real world, learning about the real world as part of their high school experience and so for the right student its an incredibly exciting opportunity," Pittman said.

Tenth grader Samaadi Scott said he believes the school's format works and is looking forward to his education at New Village Academy.

"should your child go to this school? It's honestly not radically different it is a high school but it's tailored to your child's success," Scott said.

New Village Academy currently has open enrollment for the next school year.

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