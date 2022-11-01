Inspector General: Unpaid water treatment bills could've led to Baltimore health crisis

BALTIMORE — A new report from the Inspector General shows unpaid water treatment bills could have led to a health crisis in Baltimore City.

It all started back in June when the Office of the Inspector General received a complaint alleging that Baltimore City's Departments of Finance and Public Works failed to pay a vendor for chemicals that help purify the city's tap drinking water.

Without the chemicals, lead and copper could've potentially spread from water mains and home plumbing pipes that would be similar to what Flint, Michigan experienced.

The vendor had reportedly requested a price increase for their products, but got no response from the City.

That led to a two-week pause in services, which left two Montebello water filtration plants with critically low levels of chemical treatment supplies.

According to the Inspector General, the City owed the Vendor approximately $77,317.48 at the time.

By June 15 the City had paid-off a majority of the invoices.

The City and vendor then agreed to sign an emergency contract extension through January 1, 2023, to resolve the price hike situation.

Baltimore's Bureau of Accounting and Payroll Services told the Inspector General that the price discrepancy could have caused the delayed payments.

Normally the city has a process to approve increased vendor prices, and that was apparently not followed in this scenario.

The Inspector General concluded that the City should develop Standard Operating Procedures to handle and avoid future vendor disputes.