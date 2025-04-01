Want a Dirty Job? One Baltimore Company Might Have One

HALETHORPE, Md. — We recently told you about the Mike Rowe Works Foundation.

The Dirty Jobs star was here in Baltimore along with the BMORE Brew Crew

to help raise scholarship money for students looking to learn a trade.

They raised about $115,000 that day and have about $2.5 Million available this year. The deadline to apply for a scholarship is on April 17th.

Photojournalist Kristi Harper visited Mazzella Services to check out one kind of job the foundation looks to support.

Thousands of jobs can be had just by getting a 2 year certification or even on the job training. And one dirty Marylander is making that pathway a little easier. You might know this guy Mike Rowe of Dirty Jobs fame. "You know there are 7.6 million jobs right now that are open in the country. Most of them do not require a 4year degree, they require training."

Training for jobs like being a rigger.

Operations Manager Bob Bowmen enlightens us, "you end up with Popeye arms."

These strong men make crane lift rigging using what's called a Flemish splice. A fancy term that refers to the loop used to carry loads on a construction site. Bob tells me it's a job born of the shipping industry. In fact some of the rigs made here helped clear debris after the Key Bridge collapse.

Bob says that was a particularly complicated job, "During the evolution of that job, the dynamics changed almost hourly."

Meaning the rigging made at Mazzella safely lifted debris under a huge variety of conditions. These wires are all made by hand. Braided steel built to lift up to 58,000 pounds. It's important work.

Bob, "The product that we handle and provide, really is going to have someone's life depending on it."

That's no exaggeration. Wire rigs must be tracked and monitored throughout their manufacture and use at the job site. But managers like Bob have a hard time finding workers looking to do something other than sit behind a computer or cell phone.

"Our work is physically demanding, it's often times dirty and greasy."

Wait a minute, that sounds like the kind of job the Works Foundation helps with. So far the non-profit has awarded about $11 million to help folks gain access to good paying jobs that don't require a fancy college degree.

Mike Rowe says they're seeing more scholarship applicants than ever. "I think a lot of people have realized that the cost of a four year degree is awfully awfully high. You know I think Gen Z got the memo and they're looking around for a better deal."

Operations Manager Bob has an even better deal. If you have an attention to detail and commitment to this physically demanding work. One reward is that you are likely to always be employed.

Bob, "There's constantly a need. And it's not just a regional thing. This is a global industry."

Meaning skills learned here can get you just about anywhere you might want to go. Including up. So if you are looking to press go on a good paying job, doing work that truly matters you can find out how to apply here.

Make sure you apply before April 17th.