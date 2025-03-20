A shot of whiskey goes to a good cause thanks to local nonprofit The Bmore Brew Crew

BALTIMORE — Sampling whiskey for a good cause.

The Baltimore Brew crew is holding a fundraising event for the mikerowe WORKS Foundation at Guilford Hall Brewing.

Folks have access to exclusive whiskey tastings from the celebrity's own Knobel Tennessee Whiskey.

They got to participate in a Q&A session with Mike this afternoon and a gala that began at 7:00 pm.

The money raised provides scholarships to students looking to work in a trade like plumbing or computer information systems.

This year, the foundation is looking to give away two $2.5 million nationwide.

The scholarship deadline for this year is April 17.

Seann Flynn, founder of the Brew Crew, told us about their contribution.

"Our fundraising goal today was to raise over a hundred thousand dollars for the mikerowe WORKS event. We are right there where we want to be, we are very excited about all of the money we've raised," said Flynn.

"Small amounts, big amounts, it all goes into the scholarship fund and we award it in the form of these work ethic scholarships because we want people frankly who are excited about showing up early and staying late and getting the work done," said Mike Rowe.

Rowe is a Maryland native and actually went to college in Towson.

If you'd like to donate or even apply for a scholarship, you can do son on the mikerowe WORKS Foundation website.