Video shows police officer kissing woman in school lot before getting into backseat of cruiser together

OXON HILL, Md. — A video circulating online appears to show a uniformed Prince George's County Police officer kissing a woman in public before getting in the backseat of a marked patrol cruiser together.

According to WJLA-ABC7 the alleged incident took place at a park behind Oxon Hill High School.

In a tweet the police department said it was aware of the video and investigating.

"PGPD Executive Command is aware of a video circulating on social media with one of our officers," the tweet stated. "As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances. Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed."

