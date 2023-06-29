EDGEWOOD, Md. — Video captured someone burglarizing a small local ice cream shop in Harford County.

The owner of Edgewood Creamery shared the news on Facebook Wednesday morning.

Around 1am surveillance shows a man throwing an object causing the front door of the business to shatter.

According to the store owner, the suspect broke-in and stole a cash register.

"Good news is there was nothing in the register, the bad news is it broke our door."

As result Edgewood Creamery will only be offering window service over the next few days.

Video captures overnight burglary at Edgewood Creamery

The owner went onto express thanks to the community for their support.

"I love the community, obviously, I work here I live here and thank you for supporting us the last two years."

WMAR-2 News is reaching out to the Harford County Sheriff's Office to learn more information on the status of the case.