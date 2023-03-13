Victim reacts to the Archdiocese of Baltimore reports to be unsealed

BALTIMORE — Those awaiting the release of the report of abuse against the archdiocese should see that document soon.

The deadline for the redacted version to be submitted to the judge was Monday, now it is up to the judge to decide when the report will be released to the public.

Emotions are high as the announcement came that the official report of abuse against the archdiocese will be released to the public.

The report will expose over 150 priests who were either directly involved or enabled the abuse of Catholic children.

One victim invited WMAR-2 News into her home to share her feeling about the report finally coming out.

Jean Hargadon Wehner is an advocate and was featured in the Netflix documentary 'The Keepers' detailing the horrifying sexual abuse at Archbishop Keough High School in the 1960s.

In the 90's, Wehner tried to report this abuse to the church but nothing happened.

"It was as if i were the very first but when they get subpoenaed by the attorney general and they hand over all that paper, that didn't just accumulate, that had been there, so i have to say first i felt hurt like well what about me? what about what i've been through my family has been through," says Jean.

She also wants to warn other victims that once the report comes out it may be difficult for victims to read the details, she wants others to be cautious because it can be triggering.