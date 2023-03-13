Report revealing decades of sexual abuse with the Archdiocese of Baltimore to be unsealed

BALTIMORE — A report exposing decades of sexual abuse allegations within the Archdiocese of Baltimore is scheduled to be released Monday.

A redacted version of that report had been sealed to protect grand jury proceedings but a judge ruled last month, that it should be released to the public.

According to the judge, the report names more than 150 priests who have either been charged or accused of sexual abuse over the past 80 years. It also names people within the archdiocese who may have helped bury these accusations.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore previously had released a statement apologizing and saying it respects the court's decision to release the report adding it prays this report brings some healing to the victims and survivors.

The report was sealed because it contains information collected from grand jury proceedings, which are considered confidential in Maryland.

However, since a grand jury resulted in one indictment and no more charges are expected, it cleared the way for the report to be released

.The Baltimore Circuit Court judge said the need for disclosure outweighs the need for secrecy, calling the years of abuse at the hands of priest and the coverup a systemic injustice.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office started its investigation nearly four years ago in 2019.

The AG’s office nearly 500-page report reveals the names of 158 priests who are accused of abusing more than 600 victims since the 1940s.

The judge has said he will consider whether the redacted parts of the report also should be released later.

Meanwhile, survivors of abuse have been fighting for the release of this report since it was finished in November.

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) David Lorenz said "we appreciate the apology but apology and prayers do not make children safer. There are proven techniques and proven laws and help survivors, bring justice and bring safety to Maryland children. Prayers and apology don't do that."

After the report is released, survivors may turn their attention towards Annapolis where state lawmakers are considering a bill to expand the length of time victims have to sue their abusers.