Victim identified in Friday's deadly shooting in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night.

Police say shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of North Eden Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 22-year-old Trey Sanders suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but Sanders was later pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers. A cash reward of up to $8,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.