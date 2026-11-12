Spotty showers in store for today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Keep the umbrella nearby. Rain showers finally return, making for a damp start to your morning commute. Showers will eventually become more spotty this afternoon with conditions drying out this evening. Get ready for a big cooldown as the front exits to our east! We’re going to see temperatures fall sharply from those mid-60s during the day right down into the upper-30s Friday morning. Winds will increase, making for a blustery finish to the work week.

Stay sunny!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming west 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 57.