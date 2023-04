BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a deadly vehicle crash that occurred in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Liberty Heights and North Hilton Avenue for the call of crash.

When they arrived police located a 20-year-old woman, 25-year-old man, and a 61-year-old man injured in the crash.

The 61-year-old later died.

Both the 20-year-old and the 25-year-old are both in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.