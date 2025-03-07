Vandals caught on camera in Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. — They may not be bad guys, but when surveillance cameras capture images of the vandals showing up at Patterson Mill High School in Bel Air, nothing good comes from it.

“Tearing sinks off the wall. Throwing stuff on the ground. I don’t know if it was paint or oil or something on the ground,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, “Just unnecessary damage that cost the school system money to repair, which ultimately cost the taxpayers money to fix.”

Four to five individuals who, beginning in November, occasionally show up and turn the school grounds into their personal playground, tearing it up in the process.

“I’m sure it’s thousands of dollars easy and, again, with no purpose behind it,” said Gahler, “Just mean-spirited, unnecessary, criminal activity."

If the vandals thought their actions were simply child’s play and wouldn’t be taken that seriously, the sheriff says they thought wrong.

“We’re going to charge them with everything we can, and then it becomes the state’s attorney’s… If they’re adults, it becomes the state’s attorney’s,” said Gahler. “If the suspects end up being underaged then, of course, we’ve seen how sadly the state is allowing us to deal with juvenile offenders, but we will do our very best to make sure the most stern punishment is provided.”

If you help identify the suspects leading to their arrest and conviction, you could be eligible for a reward of up to a thousand dollars.

Just call Harford Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477.

