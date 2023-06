LAUREL, Md. — Two New York women face prostitution charges in Anne Arundel County after giving massages to undercover detectives.

The bust occurred June 5 at RL Therapy on Laurel Fort Meade Road.

Both employees also allegedly offered the detectives sex for money.

They've been identified as Kim Jeongran, 53, and Li Meizi, 47.

Police say the two were not licensed in Maryland to perform massage therapy.

Each has been issued a criminal summons.