UMMC celebrates organ donors during Donate Life Month

Today, the University of Maryland Medical Center held its first celebration of life event.

There are over 100,000 patients waiting for a transplant, including 4,000 people in the Maryland-DC area.

Tameka Chauka is a bilateral lung transplant recipient.

She says one person's decision to donate gave her a second chance.

"I survived off prayers, hopes, and powers. Until after 63 days on that transplant list, someone I'd never met made an ultimate decision to give me a gift. A gift that would give me a second lease on life, a gift that would give me hope to inspire others," says Chauka.

The event is part of national Donate Life Month, dedicated to raising awareness and encouraging people to register as donors.