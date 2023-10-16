U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 reward for info on second Morgan State shooter

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for help looking for Jovon Williams, 18, the alleged second shooter during the mass shooting at Morgan State University.

They're offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to Williams’ arrest.

Additionally, Metro Crime Stoppers and ATF are offering a reward of up to $9,000 for tips leading to an arrest and charges filed.

Williams is now the target of an interstate fugitive investigation.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and and other charges stemming from the shooting incident.

On October 12, a 17-year-old was taken into custodyin Washington D.C., and faces multiple counts of attempted murder.

Both suspects were identified through surveillance footage.

Williams had a prior arrest warrant issued for him on June 15, charging him in a guns and conspiracy case.

Five people including four students were injured in the shooting which took place following the Mr. and Mrs. Morgan State homecoming coronation.

All five victims survived. Police do not believe they were the intended targets.