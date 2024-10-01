U.S. Marshals join Howard County Police in search for alleged Columbia Mall shooter

COLUMBIA, Md. — As the search continues for a Maryland teen for his alleged role in a deadly shooting in Columbia Mall, the U.S. Marshals are partnering with Howard County Police to bolster efforts .

The shooting claimed the life of 17-year-old Angelo Little.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, but have not specified why.

Howard County PD New video has emerged of the suspected shooter involved in last month's deadly shooting inside the Columbia Mall food court.

Before the shooting, the masked gunman, who police believe to be William Thomas Marshall III, was seen at a table in the food court with his head down.

Investigators think he was lying in wait, because as Little heads to the bathroom, the suspect gets up and follows him.

When Little comes out, he's shot to death from behind. The suspect is then seen running for the mall exits.

Marshall, aka Junior, has been charged with first degree murder.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to Marshall’s arrest, in addition to the $10,000 offered by Howard County Police.

If you have any information on Marshall's whereabouts, contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2.

