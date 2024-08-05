New video emerges of alleged Columbia mall killer, $7.5k reward offered

New video has emerged of the suspected shooter involved in last month's deadly shooting inside the Columbia Mall food court. New video emerges of alleged Columbia mall killer

The July 27th shooting claimed the life of Angelo Little.

Howard County Police believe he was targeted, although they didn't specify why.

Detectives have reviewed hundreds of hours of mall surveillance footage, but the shooter remains on the run.

Before the shooting, the masked gunman was seen at a table in the food court with his head down.

Investigators think he was lying in wait, because as Little heads to the bathroom, the suspect gets up and follows him.

When Little comes out, he's shot to death from behind. The suspect is then seen running for the mall exits.

Officers later found a gun on Little as well. It was discovered that he previously survived another shooting back in April 2023.

On Monday police publicly released some footage in hopes someone can identify the gunman.

A $7,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

If the suspect looks familiar to you, call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.