Two teens charged in St. Charles Town Center shooting

WALDORF, Md. — Two people were arrested and charged after firing multiple shots at a mall in Charles County on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the St. Charles Town Center for reports of shots fired inside the building.

They arrived and immediately established a perimeter and entered the mall to try and locate potential victims.

A description of the shooters and accomplices, who were reported to be teens, were given to police during the 911 call.

Officers located the suspects outside the mall hiding behind a dumpster, a gun was also recovered from the dumpster.

According to police, the teens were involved in a dispute with two adults inside a business on the lower level of the mall.

As the dispute continued, a 16-year-old pulled out a gun. One of the men involved in the argument attempted to intervene but the suspect pointed the gun towards him, firing it one time.

The man was unharmed as the bullet missed him and struck a window of a storefront. Both suspects fled after the altercation.

Police say a 17-year-old accomplice of the shooter took the gun and hid it underneath the dumpster.

Both suspects were arrested and charged as adults.

The 16-year-old is facing attempted murder, first degree assault, and other related charges.

The 17-year-old was charged with weapon violations.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.