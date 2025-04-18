Two teens charged as adults after allegedly shooting man in the face

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Two teens, ages 14 and 17, have been arrested and charged as adults in connection to a shooting in Lexington Park.
The shooting took place in the 46000 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park.
Police say when they arrived to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the face.
The 14-year-old has been charged with the following:
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Attempted second-degree murder
- First-degree assault
- Second-degree assault
- Firearm use in a felony/violent crime
- Loaded handgun on person
- Handgun on person
The 17-year-old has been charged with:
- Attempted second-degree murder
- First-degree assault
- Second-degree assault
- Firearm use in a felony/violent crime
- Loaded handgun on person
- Handgun on person
Both teens were taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center pending bond hearings.