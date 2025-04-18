Two teens charged as adults after allegedly shooting man in the face

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Two teens, ages 14 and 17, have been arrested and charged as adults in connection to a shooting in Lexington Park.

The shooting took place in the 46000 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park.

Police say when they arrived to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the face.

The 14-year-old has been charged with the following:



Attempted first-degree murder

Attempted second-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Firearm use in a felony/violent crime

Loaded handgun on person

Handgun on person

The 17-year-old has been charged with:

Attempted second-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Firearm use in a felony/violent crime

Loaded handgun on person

Handgun on person

Both teens were taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center pending bond hearings.