Two siblings injured after being hit by car following school bus crash

BALTIMORE — Detectives in Baltimore are investigating after a crash injured two siblings, sending them to the hospital with critical injuries.

It happened in northwest Baltimore near the corner of Liberty Heights and Oakfield Avenue.

Loved ones said a 9-year-old girl and her 22-year-old brother are in the hospital following that crash.

Some neighbors in the area like Evon Lindsay and Erica Morris witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

“We usually don’t come outside because it’s so all the time, but this time it was like the crash and the scream, I didn’t know what to do. I just watch these kids walk down to school. Every morning we see them,” Morris said.

Police said just after 9:00 a.m. on Monday a school bus and a Ford Focus crashed into each other, causing that Ford Focus to hop the curb and hit the young girl and her brother. Loved ones said the older brother was walking his younger sister to school when they were hit.

“I looked good, and I realized they were my neighbor's children. The bigger boy he was responding when they were talking to him but the little girl, they were bagging her and giving her resuscitation and she was in terrible shape,” Lindsay said.

Both neighbors said there’s always accidents at the intersection and it has been an issue for years.

“We need a traffic signal or lights it’s been quite some time we’ve been asking,” Lindsay said.

Right now everyone in the neighborhood is praying for those siblings. The family told WMAR-2 News both of them are at different hospitals with critical injuries.