9-year-old girl hospitalized after school bus collides with another vehicle

Lenny Rice
Posted at 11:57 AM, May 08, 2023
BALTIMORE — A 9-year-old girl and her brother were seriously injured after a crash involving a school bus Monday morning.

Around 9:08 a.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Liberty Heights Avenue for reports of a pedestrian involved crash with serious injuries.

Once there, officers learned a school bus collided with a Ford Focus, sending the Ford into two pedestrians at the location.

The pedestrians, a 9-year-old girl and her brother, a 22-year-old man, were both taken to the hospital.

Police say the girl is in critical condition and the man is listed as critical but stable.

The drivers of the vehicle were not injured.

Crash Team detectives are investigating this incident.

