Two pedestrians dead in car crashes in Anne Arundel County

Two people are dead in separate car crashes in Anne Arundel County.

Police responded to the first yesterday evening near Catherine Ave and 231st St, where 23-year-old Victoria Lee Remmey was hit by a car after stepping off the sidewalk.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Remmey was taken to the hospital, where she died this morning.

Anne Arundel County also responded to a car crash in Severn in the very early morning hours.

A driver hit a 35-year-old Jamie Kyle Rhyne, who was reportedly sitting in the roadway just after 2:30 a.m.

That driver also stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Rhyne was pronounced dead at the scene.