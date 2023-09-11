Body-cam footage shows aftermath of deadly police pursuit in PG County

MORNINGSIDE, Md. — Newly released body camera footage shows the aftermath of a deadly police pursuit in Prince George's County.

It was August 13 when a motorist called 911, reporting they were being followed by a black BMW.

The caller claimed someone inside the BMW was "firing shots."

Minutes later an officer with the Morningside Police Department spotted the BMW on Suitland Road.

Soon the driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle at Allentown Road. He then runs away from the scene.

The video picks up as the driver tries making his escape. An officer sees him at which point he surrenders and is taken into custody. Police did end up finding a gun inside the BMW, but it's unclear whether shots were actually fired. The driver's name was not released and it's unknown what charges he faces.

Back at the crash scene, video shows the other car involved completely destroyed with the driver still unconscious behind the wheel.

According to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the driver of the second car later died. He's been identified as 44-year-old Rogelio Sánchez Gomez.

The Attorney General is investigating whether the involved officers followed departmental procedures during and leading up to the pursuit.

Click here to watch the video.