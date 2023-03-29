Two MTA police cars collided creating a fiery scene in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two MTA police cars responding to an emergency call ended up in an emergency themselves.

The two cars crashed at the intersection of Howard and Fayette street, witnesses say the collision resulted in multiple explosions and one of the cars engulfed in flames.

“As I was walking down, I saw the fire and as I walked by I saw, I heard several and saw several explosions. It inconvenienced a lot of people today, going northbound and southbound," said Donald Smith, who witnessed the crash.

The crash delayed the light rail and blocked off the roads, police temporarily closed the intersection and the light rail so that firefighters could put out the flames.

Both officers involved were hospitalized but are expected to be ok.

Police are now investigating what happened that led up to the crash.