Video shows fiery downtown crash involving MTA police cars

BALTIMORE — Two Maryland Transit Administration police officers were injured in a fiery car crash Tuesday.
The officers collided with each other at the intersection of N. Howard and W. Fayette Streets, while headed to an emergency call.
A video of the aftermath posted on Citizen App shows one car engulfed in flames.
Both officers involved were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause remains under investigation. Some streets downtown were temporarily closed following the crash.
Due to a crash in the downtown area, multiple diversions are in place at Fayette Street and Park Avenue. We ask patrons to please plan for their travels. For up-to-date information, please check our Transit app. /DM— MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) March 29, 2023
