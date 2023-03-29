Watch Now
Video shows fiery downtown crash involving MTA police cars

Two officers hurt
Posted at 1:24 PM, Mar 29, 2023
BALTIMORE — Two Maryland Transit Administration police officers were injured in a fiery car crash Tuesday.

The officers collided with each other at the intersection of N. Howard and W. Fayette Streets, while headed to an emergency call.

A video of the aftermath posted on Citizen App shows one car engulfed in flames.

Both officers involved were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause remains under investigation. Some streets downtown were temporarily closed following the crash.

