Two men killed after a four-wheeler was struck by Amtrak train in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — Amtrak services have delayed train operations between Wilmington and Baltimore following reports of four-wheeler being struck on the tracks.

According to Baltimore County Fire, Baltimore County Police is investigating.

WMAR-2 News reporter Elizabeth Worthington reports that her train back to Baltimore has been re-routed after another train struck a trespasser.

Passenger on the train, Ryan Williams, tells WMAR that they were informed two people were struck.

I’m on that train. We’ve been informed TWO people were struck. — Ryan Williams 🪷 (@Ryan_Wms) September 16, 2024

Baltmore County Police later confirmed to WMAR that the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Schafer's Lane and CSX Railway and that two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is currently on the scene to assist Amtrak.

In a statement from Amtrak, they say that the 519 passengers and crew members onboard the train traveling from New York City to Roanoke, VA, were reported unnjured.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, Amtrak Train 149 was traveling from New York City to Roanoke, Va., when at about 8:00 p.m. ET the train came into contact with a someone obstructing the tracks between our Aberdeen and Baltimore stations. There have been no reported injuries to the 519 passengers or to the crew members onboard. This train and others are delayed by the emergency medical response to the incident site.



Whether the action by the trespassing person was intentional or unintentional would be a determination by the police or medical examiner investigation. Amtrak

This story is still developing.