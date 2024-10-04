Two downtown hotels to become "Sojourner Place at the Falls" housing complex

BALTIMORE — Two downtown Baltimore hotels are set to become "Sojourner Place at the Falls" - a 155-unit housing complex, with future plans for a 50-unit medical respite center.

City leaders announced today that two hotels previously bought by the city (the Sleep Inn & Suites at 301 Fallsway and the Holiday Inn Express at 221 N. Gay Street) and the parking lot between them will become permanent housing - just a block away from the prominent Health Care for the Homeless building on Fallsway.

The project has officially been awarded to the Episcopal Housing Corporation, Health Care for the Homeless, HCH Real Estate Co., and Beacon Communities Development, LLC, which proposed the "Sojourner Place at the Falls" complex.

The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services said in a press release that the Episcopal Corporation and its partners submitted the best proposal, out of multiple applicants.

Applicants were asked to develop a housing complex with comprehensive services like case management, medical screenings and workforce development.

City leaders say this transformation is a major step in helping end homelessness.

This is only the latest new building project that's come out of the Episcopal Housing/Health Care for the Homeless partnership.

The group recently opened Sojourner Place at Oliver, and just announced plans forSojourner Place at Park in the heart of downtown.

Health Care for the Homeless CEO and HCH Real Estate Co. President Kevin Lindamood said in a statement: