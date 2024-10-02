Prominent blighted building to be redeveloped in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A long-blighted building in downtown Baltimore is getting new life as a $23 million mixed-use development featuring affordable housing.

It's called "Sojourner Place at Park" and will rebuild six properties at the corner of Fayette and Liberty streets, announced Baltimore Development Corporation today.

The project, which will offer affordable housing and permanent supportive housing for formerly-homeless residents, is being led by Episcopal Housing Corporation and Health Care for the Homeless.

Baltimore Development Corporation is calling it "a significant step toward revitalizing the area."

Colin Tarbert, president and CEO of the Corporation, said in a statement:

This project signals a major change for an intersection that has long been a symbol of blight in the heart of downtown

The project will have 42 one-bedroom apartments, priced for people with incomes ranging from 70 percent of the area's medican income to 30 percent or less.

It will also have amenity rooms and commercial real estate "for local businesses to thrive in this new and revitalized part of downtown."

It will combine 111 Park Avenue and five adjacent properties (102-106 N Liberty St, 142-144 W Fayette St).

Health Care for the Homeless noted the building once served as the agency's headquarters, for 20 years.

Dan McCarthy, Executive Director of Episcopal Housing Corporation, called it "part of a wave of investment that is transforming the West Side of downtown."