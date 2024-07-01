City leaders cut ribbon on newly-acquired hotels slated to address homelessness

BALTIMORE — The City of Baltimore acquired two properties to help address homelessness.

Mayor Brandon Scott, along with federal, state, and city leaders, cut the ribbon Monday on the properties, the Holiday Inn Express and the Sleep Inn & Suites.

The city paid $15.2 million for the acquisition and $3.2 million for the management agreement for both properties, totaling $18.4 million.

Some of the funding used comes from President Biden's American Rescue Plan.

Both agreements were approved by the Board of Estimates in February, and the city closed on the properties in Spring 2024.

“Tackling the issue of homelessness and housing insecurity in Baltimore is going to require approaches that reflect the needs and experiences of our most vulnerable residents,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This purchase is a major step forward in increasing our ability to address homelessness, expand our efforts to provide a pathway to housing security, and utilize ARPA funding to make a major impact on our most complex challenges. I cannot thank everyone who has been part of this process enough for their hard work, dedication, and deep love for all Baltimoreans. Together, from the Biden-Harris Administration and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to our state partners and down to our local leaders and advocates, we will continue fighting to make a difference in the lives of residents who need it most.”

Both of the spaces have been used for different purposes in the past.

The Holiday Inn Express has been used to house and provide male clients with individualized case management, mental health services, housing navigation, vital records resources, employment assistance, and additional on-site services through the TIME organization.

The Sleep Inn & Suites operated as an additional emergency shelter space.

Now, both will be utilized to provide housing stability to those in need.