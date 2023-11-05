Two dogs killed in Cecil County house fire

ELKTON, Md. — State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a one-alarm house fire in Cecil County that killed two dogs Sunday.

The fire happened around 2:17 in the afternoon on Saturday in the 600 block of Elk Mill Road.

Fire officials say that the fire was discovered by two people living in the home. The person upstairs became aware of the fire after smelling smoke and hearing the smoke alarms. He then ran downstairs and woke his mother up, and they escaped with one dog.

Unfortunately, two other dogs did not survive.

It took fire crews 30 minutes to get the blaze under control. One firefighter was transported to Union Hospital for medical evaluation for chest pain.