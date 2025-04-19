Two-alarm fire leaves one person seriously injured in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire responded to a call for a two-alarm fire in Southwest Baltimore early Saturday morning.
A spokesperson told WMAR that firefighters arrived at the 1800 block of Ramsay Street around 2:00 am and found four residences on fire.
A 2nd alarm was pulled around 2:10 am.
One person was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*