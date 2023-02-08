Turkish market in Columbia lends helping hand in light of earthquake

COLUMBIA, Md. — The death toll following a major earthquake in Turkey and Syria is still rising, with at least 7,000 people feared dead as of Tuesday.

The Turkish community in Maryland is trying to lend a helping hand to those suffering in Turkey - collecting donated blankets, sleeping bags, winter clothing, medicine and money.

For Marylanders with ties to Turkey, it's striking a heavy chord.

"It’s really hard to take in," said Pinar Moon, a Columbia resident. "I couldn't sleep for the last couple of days. Because you are just constantly thinking about the people who are trapped in those buildings."

Moon dropped off unneeded clothes to send to Turkey, a nation in newfound need. Moon lives in Columbia, but grew up in a part of Turkey devastated by another deadly earthquake nearly 25 years ago.

The quake struck in the early morning hours Monday, in the middle of winter, as Nazar Market owner Metin Irmak points out.

Irmak has owned the shop since 2010.

"They were sleeping," noted Irmak, "nobody [took] anything with them outside."

"We're trying to help them," Irmak added. "With clothing, collecting money."

This week, anyone can drop off supplies at the store, and ownership will get it where it needs to be.

"This is going to be a long-time project, to really heal some of these wounds," said Moon. "We are here to do whatever we can."