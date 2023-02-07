Local restaurant to donate part of months proceeds to help earthquake victims

BALTIMORE — The plush Ammoora restaurant features the food and culture of Owner Jay Salkini’s homeland in Syria, and now, just a matter of weeks after opening its doors, it’s turning its focus towards those suffering in the aftermath of this week’s earthquake and the dozens of aftershocks, which have followed.

“I do have family. I do have friends, and I have a very large business in the area that was destroyed,” Salkini told us.

After more than a decade of civil unrest, those here fear that Syria has become one of the world’s lost countries.

That is why this prominent businessman here in Maryland for more than three decades has long supported the refugee crisis in that region with millions of Syrians now living in Turkey.

Through the month of February, Ammoora will be donating a portion of its receipts to international non-profit organizations providing relief there.

“Everything is included,” said General Manager Markie Britton, “Ten percent of our proceeds are going 100 percent to those efforts from a number of organizations that we’ve supported.”

A harsh winter, coupled with a strapped medical system and unstable buildings from years of bombing has added to the impact of the quake, and along with any financial support, Salkini is asking for emotional support for the victims as well.

“If you know of a Syrian, please reach out to them and make sure they know how much you feel about what’s going on,” said Salkini, “That’s all that we’re asking for.”