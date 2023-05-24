Trumpeter swans hatch at Maryland Zoo after 30 days of incubation

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo announced the hatching of two trumpeter swans after more than 30 days of incubating in their huge nest located in the Farmyard.

The hatchlings, known as cygnets, will be raised by their parents who help them develop skills to survive in the wild.

“Many of their previous offspring were reintroduced to the wild as part of a trumpeter swan restoration program in Iowa. This year the cygnets will be sent to Oregon where they’ll be released by the state’s Department of Natural Resources,” said Jen Kottyan, Curator of Birds at the Maryland Zoo.

Trumpeter swans are the largest waterfowl species native to North America and the largest swan in the world.

They can weigh up to 30 pounds, and are known for their bright white feathers, black beaks, very large webbed feet and a six-foot wingspan.

In the early 1900s, trumpeter swans were nearly hunted to extinction for their skin, feathers, meat and eggs.