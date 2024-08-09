Watch Now
Tropical Depression Debby leaves impact on Maryland

BALTIMORE — Tropical Depression Debby moved into Maryland overnight after devastating Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Thousands of Maryland residents woke up Friday morning without power.

Many even noticed their roads flooded.

Then some unfortunately were forced from their homes due to fallen trees.

Debby hit some of the state's common flood areas like Annapolis, Bowleys Quarters and Fells Point.

WMAR-2 News captured some of the aftermath, including a stranded car being towed out of standing water, along with a swimming dog and man paddle boarding.


Dog swims, man paddle boards: Debby brings Fells Point flooding

Flooding also shuttered DPW services such as City trash and recycling pickup. All permitted outdoor events were canceled as well.

Over in Anne Arundel County, an assessment portal was opened for residents and businesses to report storm damage.

As of 1pm Friday, BGE reported 18,000 customer outages throughout Central Maryland.

