Downed trees from Debby displaces Montgomery County family

GAITHERSBURG, Md — Tropical Depression Debby's presence was felt Thursday night in Montgomery County.

Within 10 minutes, storms ripped through at least two homes, first in Potomac then Gaithersburg.

High winds and heavy rain caused downed trees and wires.

One incident was reported around 9:20pm when a tree fell onto a house on Ivymount Terrace.

Six people including two kids were inside at the time.

Luckily all were able to safely escape, but unfortunately the family was left displaced.





Jorge Gomez, who lives at the location, was napping and woken up by his wife screaming.

As Gomez was figuring out the next steps for his family, crews headed to Enterprise Way for another tree into a home.

Despite structural damage to one room, officials say that family was able to stay.