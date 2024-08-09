Watch Now
Friday storm shutters Friday DPW services in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Friday's storm has shuttered several Baltimore City services.

The Department of Public Works has canceled all City recycling, trash pick-up, and street sweeping.

After initially planning to open late, all residential drop-off centers are closed Friday. That also includes the Quarantine Road Landfill and Northwest Transfer Station.

The collection make-up date is scheduled for Monday, August 12.

On August 10, crews will be around to pick-up Tuesday's trash and recycling that was previously canceled for DPW staff training.

