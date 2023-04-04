Traffic changes take effect Thursday for Baltimore Orioles home opener

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles' home opener Thursday is expected to bring a lot of traffic to the city.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation will implement traffic and parking modifications for Thursday, April 6.

Anyone who does not have a parking permit for the stadium lots is encouraged to use public transportation. Fans driving to the game are encouraged to use parking facilities north of the stadium and avoid parking in neighborhoods or risk getting ticketed and towed.

The Department of Transportation will close the following streets Thursday:



Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden Streets (closure starts at 1:00 p.m.)

Camden Street from Howard to Russell Streets (closure starts at 1:00 p.m.)

Hamburg Street from Russell to Leadenhall Streets (closure starts at 1:00 p.m.)

Washington Boulevard from Paca to Greene Streets (closure starts at 10:00 a.m.)

Emory Street from Dover to Portland Streets (closed 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Portland Street from Emory to Greene Streets (closed 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.)

Hopkins Place from Pratt Street to Lombard Street (closed 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

Left lane closure of Russell Street from Eislen to Pratt Street (lane closure 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

Several parking restrictions will take effect Thursday at 10 a.m.:

East side of Greene Street from Lombard Street to Washington Boulevard

East side of Eutaw Street from Pratt to Lombard Streets

North side of Conway Street from Charles to Sharp Streets

Baltimore City Department of Transportation

