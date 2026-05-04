Tractor trailer carrying H&S Bakery bread products hit by a plane in New Jersey; driver has minor injuries

NEWARK, New Jersey — A truck driver from Baltimore has minor injuries after his tractor trailer was hit by a plane in New Jersey.

According to ABC7 in New York, Warren Boardley was heading northbound on the Turnpike Sunday afternoon, when a United Airlines Boeing 767 jet clipped the top of his trailer.

The plane was coming from Italy and making its approach into Newark Liberty International Airport. Investigators say the plane's landing gear hit a streetlight and then hit the truck.

Watch the dash cam video here:

Dash cam video from H&S Bakeries shows moment a plane crashes into a truck in New Jersey

Chuck Paterakis, the vice president of transportation for Schmidt Bakery and owner of H&S Family of Bakeries, told ABC News that Boardley was able to pull the truck over and call for help.

The plane was carrying 231 people, including passengers and crew. No one on board was hurt and the plane was able to land safely.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.