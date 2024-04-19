Towson University prepares to open $175 million Health Professions building

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University is getting closer to opening a $175 million Health Professions building - and it's just the latest new space that the university has either built or purchased.

The College of Health Professions building is just off of Bosley Avenue. It's set to have 240,000 square feet and is expected to open this summer.

The university said it "will bring almost all of TU’s Health Professions programs together under one roof, including the state‘s only accredited occupational therapy program and Maryland's second-largest baccalaureate nursing program."

The College of Health Professions got its largest single gift in 2021, of $1.32 million.

TU’s presence is definitely expanding in Towson. Signage is now on the 12-story former Charles Schwab building, which TU bought for office/academic space in 2019. It’s right across the street from the Armory that’s now a TU StartUp building (w/Starbucks); TU bought it this year pic.twitter.com/T9GAhOKkWE — Bryna Zumer (@BrynaZumer) August 7, 2023

Last year, the university bought out the historic downtown Towson Armory building for $8.6 million, rather than continuing to lease it. (The university has been using it for its StarTUp Accelerator business engagement center and public coworking space.)

Right across the street from the armory, the 12-story building at 401 Washington was also bought by the university, in 2021, for $7.5 million, reported the Baltimore Business Journal,

Also in 2021, the university unveiled a new, 320,000-square-foot Science Complex; the state gave $68.2 million to build and equip it.

It opened the $4.1 million Academic Commons in 2022, among other capital projects.

The state has paid more than $1 billion for the university's growth and expansion since 2016, noted University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay A. Perman in 2022.