Donors make record-breaking $1.32 million gift to nursing students at Towson

TOWSON — A $1.32 million gift to the Towson University’s College of Health Professions (CHP) will create scholarships for 10 nursing students each year.

The donation is the single largest gift to the CHP in Towson University’s history.

The gift, from Alena and David Schwaber, comes during National Nurses Week.

David, who has no prior relationship with Towson University, says the way nurses have been working during the COVID-19 pandemic has inspired him.

The Schwabers have previously supported nursing students at Harford Community College and Johns Hopkins University. The pandemic made them want to expand their giving.

Many students from Harford Community College finish at Towson University—a significant reason the Schwabers gave to TU, David says.

President Kim Schatzel thanked the Schwabers for their historic gift.

“The Schwabers’ gift is a clear demonstration of faith in Towson University as an anchor institution for greater Baltimore, and as a leading provider of bedside nurses in Maryland,” Schatzel says. “The scholarships created from their gift will allow us to continue to attract top-tier nursing students from diverse backgrounds and train the next generation of healthcare leaders.”

Towson is the largest provider of health care workers in Maryland and has a nursing licensure examination pass rate of 91%, higher than the national average.

Recently, Towson announced plans for a new, 240,000-square-foot, $175-million building for CHP.