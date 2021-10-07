Towson breaks ground, invests in college of health professions

TOWSON, Md — Towson makes a huge investment in its college of health professions.

The university breaking ground today on a new six story building for CHP today. It's in the heart of campus, the 240,000 square foot building will consolidate CHP's programs including audiology, nursing, speech-language pathology, occupational therapy, and health sciences.

Features include a 300 seat auditorium as well as multiple simulation and skill labs. 10 patient exam rooms, a maker space shop, multiple research labs and more.

"For the first time in our university's history of educating health professionals for the state of Maryland our college will have a primary home on our campus. A home built just for us."

The building is planned to open in the summer of 2024. It's estimated to cost $175 Million. Towson is the largest provider of health professionals in the state.