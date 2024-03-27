Towson grad among first look contestants for The Bachelorette

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University graduate and former football player Caleb Smith may be on the next season of The Bachelorette.

Smith was announced as one of 28 men who will compete on the show. The Towson grad will be going by his nickname "Moze."

The contestants will be looking to woo Jenn Tran, a physician's assistant from Miami.

While at Towson, Smith played 31 games at wide receiver. He finished as the school's leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns back in 2021.

Since graduating, he has played professional football for the Iowa Barnstormers in the Indoor Football League.

The 21st season of The Bachelorette will air this summer.