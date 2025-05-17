Tornado moved through Baltimore and Dundalk, National Weather Service says

BALTIMORE — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado moved through Baltimore and Dundalk during Friday's severe storms.

A NWS survey team says it was an EF-1 tornado and estimated peak winds were at 110mph.

The path length was just under six miles and had a max width of 75 yards.

Our survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado moved through Baltimore and Dundalk on Friday, May 16, 2025. Estimated peak winds were at 110 mph.



A formal writeup (via PNS) will be sent in the next couple of days with additional information.

The damage in Dundalk following the severe weather included fallen wires, trees, and telephone polls.

Dundalk storm clean-up

Dundalk storm damage

At this time, there are still about 14,000 customers without power in the area.

BGE says service should be restored to 80% of customers by 8 p.m. on Saturday and the vast majority of customers by midnight Sunday, May 18.