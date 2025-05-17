Watch Now
Tornado moved through Baltimore and Dundalk, National Weather Service says

BALTIMORE — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado moved through Baltimore and Dundalk during Friday's severe storms.

A NWS survey team says it was an EF-1 tornado and estimated peak winds were at 110mph.

The path length was just under six miles and had a max width of 75 yards.

The damage in Dundalk following the severe weather included fallen wires, trees, and telephone polls.

At this time, there are still about 14,000 customers without power in the area.

RELATED: Tens of thousands of outages reported amid severe weather in Maryland

BGE says service should be restored to 80% of customers by 8 p.m. on Saturday and the vast majority of customers by midnight Sunday, May 18.

