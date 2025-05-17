Dundalk residents come together after storm leaves destruction behind

DUNDALK, Baltimore County — WMAR-2 News was on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk just after the storm came through.

People living in the neighborhood say they heard the tornado warnings and took shelter.

After the storm, they came out together to work and get their streets cleared of debris.

WMAR-2 News talked with Travis Francis, the Chief Public Information Officer for Baltimore County Fire.

"The neighbors have come out very quickly. We appreciate them. They have actually started clearing a lot of the debris that's in their yards. That's always helpful. We do ask that, you know, if you're coming across anything, please call into the 911 non-emergency number to report any wires down."

He says just after 6 Friday evening, the fire department got calls for wires down, but it was a lot more. Wires, trees, and telephone poles are all knocked over in powerful storms.

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

Courtesy: Abbebi

Valerie Mears' daughter lives one street over and came to the community to check on her daughter, "And all of a sudden somebody's trash can from another part of the alley came flailing at her door and hit it so hard it knocked it completely off the hinges and blew glass all in her kitchen part of her living room, yeah, it was a mess."

But there is significant damage in the areas of Merritt Boulevard and Moorgate Road, and more damage at Dundalk and Cameron, along with other areas of the community.

"Homes that have significant damage will probably be considered condemned at this point. Then we have a couple of apartment buildings that we're also assessing at this time. So, in total, we have about 20 to 25 buildings we're assessing for the amount of damage and then trying to figure out if we'll have to relocate folks."

Courtesy: Abbebi

Francis expects to meet with the National Weather Service to determine what exactly caused all this damage.

"I don't know, it's devastating actually to see this, and uh, but, uh, but on the other hand, everybody's pulling together to try to take care of the problem, which is awesome, and that's what should be done," Mears said.

Here are some images of the storm in the Dundalk community.