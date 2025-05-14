BALTIMORE — Happy Hump Day! Scattered rain showers and patchy fog this morning with a break in the rain midday. Thunderstorm chances increase this afternoon, some of which could be on the strong side an produce gusty winds.
Here are your top news headlines:
- 7-alarm warehouse fire is officially under control per BCFD
- The 100-year history behind the burned-out warehouse in West Baltimore
- Firefighter still in critical condition, following medical emergency on ladder
Top news headlines for Wednesday, May 14