Two dead following house fire in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Two people are dead following a house fire in Harford County Wednesday morning.

Around 8:10 a.m., fire crews responded to a house fire in the unit block of Gunpowder Drive in Joppa.

A chief fire officer and a Harford County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived and were told two people may be inside, officials say.

Firefighters rescued both people from the house and they were pronounced dead a short time later.

There's no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

This incident will remain under investigation.

