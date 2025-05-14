Driver identified in crash that fled from police and killed two 9-year-old girls

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Police have identified the driver involved in a fatal triple crash back in April in Baltimore County.

Devin Frink, 36, and the two passengers, two 9-year-old girls, were all pronounced dead on the scene.

The Department is prohibited from releasing the names of the minors, but can confirm that Frink was the uncle of one of the girls.

This stems from an incident that happened on April 5.

A trooper from the Maryland State Police was performing a traffic stop on a Jeep Wrangler, driven by Frink, on the inner loop of I-695 when he pulled off.

The trooper reportedly decided against pursuing the vehicle.

About three minutes went by when that same trooper discovered the getaway car engulfed in flames around the I-695 exit ramp to I-83 (JFX).

Investigation revealed the Jeep was trying to get on the exit ramp when it lost control, hit an embankment, then a tree before catching fire.

Police provided no reason for the initial stop, or a potential motive for why the driver fled.

This incident remains under investigation.