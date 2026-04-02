BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Cooler air works into the region, with a lingering spotty shower or two. Temperatures will remain in the 60s through the afternoon with extra clouds and an easterly breeze.
Here are your headlines for the day:
- Baltimore County family sues police department after officers allegedly beat and shot their autistic son
- Gas prices jump another two cents in Maryland
- Ladew Topiary Gardens reopens for the 2026 season with 22 acres of historic beauty and spring blooms
Top News Headlines for Thursday, April 2