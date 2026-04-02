Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Top News Headlines for Thursday, April 2

Latest Headlines
WMAR
Latest Headlines
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Cooler air works into the region, with a lingering spotty shower or two. Temperatures will remain in the 60s through the afternoon with extra clouds and an easterly breeze.

Here are your headlines for the day:

Top News Headlines for Thursday, April 2

WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are